New Orleans takes Southland tourney, earns NCAA bid

KATY, Texas (AP) — Tevin Broyles had 15 points, including five in overtime, and New Orleans held off Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 68-65 on Saturday night to win the Southland Conference championship game and advance to its first NCAA Tournament since 1996.

Erik Thomas had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Christavious Gill and Michael Zeno scored 10 apiece for New Orleans (20-11), which earned its fifth trip to the NCAAs and secured its first 20-win season since 1996-97.

The Privateers shot 42 percent and won despite going 15 of 27 from the free throw line.

Rashawn Thomas had 22 points and seven rebounds, Cole Martinez added 15 points and Joseph Kilgore scored 13 for Corpus Christi (20-11), still looking for its second NCAA Tournament appearance. The Islanders shot 47 percent from field and hit 15 of 19 free throws.

Rashawn Thomas missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left, and Kareem South missed the putback. The teams fought for the ball, which went out of bounds to New Orleans with less than a second left, sealing the win for the Privateers.

With Corpus Christi trailing by three, Rashawn Thomas connected on a free throw with a minute left. Gill missed a long three-pointer, but Nate Frye grabbed the rebound with 34 seconds remaining.

Broyles was fouled and hit one of two foul shots with 25 seconds to go, increasing the lead to 68-65.

Martinez missed a fall-away 3 from the left wing with five seconds left in regulation, and Maker Puou grabbed the rebound and called timeout for New Orleans with a second left. However, the Privateers couldn’t get a shot off, sending the game to overtime.

New Orleans used an 18-5 run to take a 46-42 lead on Travin Thibodeaux’s dunk with 9:22 remaining. Corpus Christi regained the lead at 52-51 on two free throws by South with five minutes remaining.

The Islanders led 33-26 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M-CC: The Islanders struggled to get points down low, with Thomas being the only threat in the paint. Corpus Christi had to do better on the offensive glass after grabbing just five offensive rebounds. The Islanders forced New Orleans into 14 turnovers and turned them into 20 points, but also committed 15 turnovers of their own.

New Orleans: The Privateers could not get their outside shots to fall, missing their first eight 3s. They finished 3 of 15 from behind the arc. New Orleans outrebounded Corpus Christi 40-25, which led to a 21-2 advantage in second-chance points. New Orleans had a 40-18 edge in the paint.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M-CC: Hoping for an invite to a smaller postseason tournament.

New Orleans: NCAA Tournament pairings will be announced Sunday.