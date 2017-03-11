4:08 am, March 11, 2017
28° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » New Mexico State cruises…

New Mexico State cruises past UMKC in WAC tourney semifinal

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 3:11 am 03/11/2017 03:11am
Share
UMKC guard LaVell Boyd (4) shoots over UMKC guard Dashawn King (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2017 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Braxton Huggins and Ian Baker scored 18 points apiece and New Mexico State beat Missouri-Kansas City 78-60 on Friday night in a Western Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal.

No. 2 seed New Mexico State (27-5) will play top-seeded Cal State Bakersfield (22-8) on Saturday in a rematch of last season’s tournament championship. The Aggies won four-straight titles before losing to the Roadrunners on a buzzer beater.

Huggins shot 5 of 9 from the floor, made four 3-pointers and had four assists. Baker was 6-of-12 shooting. Jemerrio Jones grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for the Aggies.

Kyle Steward and Dashawn King each scored 12 points to lead No. 3 seed UMKC (17-16).

New Mexico State closed the first half on a 25-7 run for a 41-29 lead. Huggins made two 3s and had eight points and Baker chipped in four points during the stretch. The Kangaroos pulled to 54-48 with about 10 minutes left but didn’t get closer.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » New Mexico State cruises…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball