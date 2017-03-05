New Mexico hangs on for 64-59 win over San Diego State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Elijah Brown scored 29 points, Obij Aget added 10 points and 10 rebounds and New Mexico held on for a 64-59 win over San Diego State in the season finale for both teams Saturday night.

Tim Williams also had 10 points for the Lobos, who secured a No. 5 seed and first-round bye in the upcoming Mountain West Tournament with the win.

After a mediocre first half, New Mexico (17-13, 10-8) opened the second period with an 18-4 run that included a 3-pointer from Jordan Hunter to go up 43-28 with 13:45 to play. The Aztecs kept chipping away, drawing to within four on Montaque Gill-Caesar’s free throw to trail 63-59 with eight seconds left.

Jordan Hunter stretched the advantage back to five with a free throw at the other end and New Mexico got the rebound after San Diego State’s Jeremy Hemsley missed a 3-pointer just ahead of the buzzer.

San Diego State (17-13, 9-9) was led by Zylan Cheatham, who scored 13 points in just 10 minutes of game time.