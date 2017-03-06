Nebraska-Omaha edges Fort Wayne 84-80

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tre’Shawn Thurman scored 23 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 42 seconds left, and hauled in 11 rebounds to lead No. 3 seed Nebraska-Omaha to an 84-80 comeback win over sixth-seeded Fort Wayne in the Summit League Tournament on Sunday night.

Omaha will play seventh-seeded IUPUI in Monday’s semifinals.

Trailing by double figures in the second half, Omaha (16-13) chipped away at the gap, getting a 6-2 spurt to tie the game at 75-all with 2:44 remaining. The Mavericks tied it twice more before Thurman rebounded a missed jumper by Fort Wayne’s Brent Calhoun and took it to the other end for a two-handed dunk that gave Omaha its first lead of the second half, 82-80.

Marcus Tyus and Mitchell Hahn each sank a free throw to pad the lead as Fort Wayne (19-11) missed its last four shots.

Thurman finished 10 for 15 from the field. Tyus and Daniel Norl added 14 points apiece for Omaha, Tra-Deon Hollins had 13 with seven rebounds and 10 assists and Zach Jackson scored 11.

John Konchar’s 25 points led four Fort Wayne players in double figures.