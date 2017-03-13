NCAA Basketball

|All Times EDT
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|16
|0
|1.000
|29
|5
|.853
|Stony Brook
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|13
|.581
|New Hampshire
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|12
|.625
|Albany (NY)
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|13
|.618
|UMBC
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|12
|.600
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|20
|.355
|Hartford
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|23
|.281
|Binghamton
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|20
|.375
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|25
|.219
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Fairfield at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|17
|1
|.944
|30
|4
|.882
|Cincinnati
|16
|2
|.889
|29
|5
|.853
|Houston
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|UCF
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|11
|.656
|Memphis
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|13
|.594
|UConn
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|Tulsa
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|17
|.469
|Temple
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|16
|.500
|East Carolina
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|18
|.455
|Tulane
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|25
|.194
|South Florida
|1
|17
|.056
|7
|23
|.233
___
SMU 71, Cincinnati 56
Colorado at UCF, 7 p.m.
Akron at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Dayton
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|VCU
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|8
|.765
|Rhode Island
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|9
|.727
|Richmond
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|12
|.625
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|George Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|14
|.576
|George Mason
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|13
|.606
|La Salle
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Davidson
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|15
|.531
|Fordham
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|19
|.406
|Saint Louis
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|21
|.364
|UMass
|4
|14
|.222
|15
|18
|.455
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|20
|.355
|Duquesne
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|22
|.313
___
Rhode Island 70, VCU 63
Richmond at Alabama, 9:15 p.m.
Toledo at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at George Mason, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|14
|4
|.778
|27
|7
|.794
|Florida St.
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|8
|.758
|Louisville
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|8
|.750
|Notre Dame
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|9
|.735
|Duke
|11
|7
|.611
|27
|8
|.771
|Virginia
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|10
|.688
|Virginia Tech
|10
|8
|.556
|22
|10
|.688
|Miami
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|11
|.656
|Syracuse
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|14
|.563
|Wake Forest
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|13
|.594
|Georgia Tech
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|15
|.531
|Clemson
|6
|12
|.333
|17
|15
|.531
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|.222
|16
|17
|.485
|NC State
|4
|14
|.222
|15
|17
|.469
|Boston College
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|23
|.281
___
UNC-Greensboro at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Indiana, 9 p.m.
Kansas St. at Wake Forest, 9:10 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|12
|2
|.857
|26
|7
|.788
|Lipscomb
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|13
|.606
|North Florida
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|19
|.441
|SC-Upstate
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|17
|15
|.531
|NJIT
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|21
|.344
___
St. Francis (Pa.) at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|16
|2
|.889
|28
|4
|.875
|Baylor
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|7
|.781
|West Virginia
|12
|6
|.667
|26
|8
|.765
|Iowa St.
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|10
|.697
|Oklahoma St.
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|12
|.625
|Kansas St.
|8
|10
|.444
|20
|13
|.606
|Texas Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|18
|14
|.563
|TCU
|6
|12
|.333
|19
|15
|.559
|Oklahoma
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Texas
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|22
|.333
___
Kansas St. at Wake Forest, 9:10 p.m.
Fresno St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|15
|3
|.833
|31
|3
|.912
|Butler
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Creighton
|10
|8
|.556
|25
|9
|.735
|Seton Hall
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|11
|.656
|Providence
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|12
|.625
|Marquette
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Xavier
|9
|9
|.500
|21
|13
|.618
|St. John’s
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|19
|.424
|Georgetown
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|18
|.438
|DePaul
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|23
|.281
___
Southern Cal at Providence, 9:10 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Dakota
|14
|4
|.778
|22
|9
|.710
|E. Washington
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|11
|.667
|Weber St.
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|13
|.594
|Idaho
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|Montana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|16
|.500
|Montana
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|16
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|18
|.419
|Portland St.
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|z-N. Colorado
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|N. Arizona
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|23
|.281
|S. Utah
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|27
|.182
|Idaho St.
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
E. Washington at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Idaho, 11 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|6
|.813
|UNC-Asheville
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|9
|.719
|Liberty
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|13
|.594
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|14
|.576
|High Point
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Radford
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|18
|.438
|Campbell
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|17
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Longwood
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|24
|.200
|Presbyterian
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|25
|.167
___
Norfolk St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Campbell, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|7
|.781
|Maryland
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|8
|.750
|Wisconsin
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|9
|.735
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|24
|9
|.727
|Michigan
|10
|8
|.556
|24
|11
|.686
|Northwestern
|10
|8
|.556
|23
|11
|.676
|Michigan St.
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|14
|.576
|Iowa
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|14
|.563
|Illinois
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|14
|.563
|Indiana
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|15
|.545
|Ohio St.
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|15
|.531
|Penn St.
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|18
|.455
|Nebraska
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|19
|.387
|Rutgers
|3
|15
|.167
|15
|18
|.455
___
Michigan 71, Wisconsin 56
Valparaiso at Illinois, 7:15 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Indiana, 9 p.m.
South Dakota at Iowa, 7 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|14
|.600
|UC Davis
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|12
|.647
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|14
|.548
|Long Beach St.
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|19
|.441
|z-Hawaii
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|16
|.467
|CS Northridge
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|19
|.367
|Cal Poly
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|20
|.355
|UC Riverside
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|21
|.250
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|22
|.214
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
NC Central at UC Davis, 6:40 p.m.
UC Irvine at Illinois St., 9:30 p.m.