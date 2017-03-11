NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|16
|0
|1.000
|28
|5
|.848
|Stony Brook
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|13
|.581
|Albany (NY)
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|12
|.636
|New Hampshire
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|12
|.625
|UMBC
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|12
|.600
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|20
|.355
|Hartford
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|23
|.281
|Binghamton
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|20
|.375
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|25
|.219
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 11 a.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|17
|1
|.944
|28
|4
|.875
|Cincinnati
|16
|2
|.889
|28
|4
|.875
|Houston
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|UCF
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|10
|.677
|Memphis
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|13
|.594
|UConn
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|Tulsa
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|17
|.469
|Temple
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|16
|.500
|East Carolina
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|18
|.455
|Tulane
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|25
|.194
|South Florida
|1
|17
|.056
|7
|23
|.233
___
SMU 81, East Carolina 77
UCF 84, Memphis 54
Cincinnati 80, Tulsa 61
UConn 74, Houston 65
UCF at SMU, 3 p.m.
UConn at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Dayton
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|VCU
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|7
|.781
|Rhode Island
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Richmond
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|11
|.645
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|George Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|14
|.576
|George Mason
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|13
|.606
|La Salle
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Davidson
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|14
|.548
|Fordham
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|19
|.406
|Saint Louis
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|21
|.364
|UMass
|4
|14
|.222
|15
|18
|.455
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|20
|.355
|Duquesne
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|22
|.313
___
Davidson 73, Dayton 67
Rhode Island 74, St. Bonaventure 63
VCU 71, George Mason 60
Richmond 70, George Washington 67
Davidson at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Richmond at VCU, 3:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|14
|4
|.778
|27
|7
|.794
|Notre Dame
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|8
|.758
|Florida St.
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|8
|.758
|Louisville
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|8
|.750
|Duke
|11
|7
|.611
|26
|8
|.765
|Virginia
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|10
|.688
|Virginia Tech
|10
|8
|.556
|22
|10
|.688
|Miami
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|11
|.656
|Syracuse
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|14
|.563
|Wake Forest
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|13
|.594
|Georgia Tech
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|15
|.531
|Clemson
|6
|12
|.333
|17
|15
|.531
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|.222
|16
|17
|.485
|NC State
|4
|14
|.222
|15
|17
|.469
|Boston College
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|23
|.281
___
Duke 93, North Carolina 83
Notre Dame 77, Florida St. 73
Duke at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|12
|2
|.857
|26
|7
|.788
|Lipscomb
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|13
|.606
|North Florida
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|19
|.441
|SC-Upstate
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|17
|15
|.531
|NJIT
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|21
|.344
___
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|16
|2
|.889
|28
|4
|.875
|West Virginia
|12
|6
|.667
|26
|7
|.788
|Baylor
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|7
|.781
|Iowa St.
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|10
|.688
|Oklahoma St.
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|12
|.625
|Kansas St.
|8
|10
|.444
|20
|13
|.606
|Texas Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|18
|14
|.563
|TCU
|6
|12
|.333
|19
|15
|.559
|Oklahoma
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Texas
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|22
|.333
___
Iowa St. 84, TCU 63
West Virginia 51, Kansas St. 50
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|15
|3
|.833
|30
|3
|.909
|Butler
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Creighton
|10
|8
|.556
|25
|8
|.758
|Seton Hall
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|11
|.656
|Providence
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|12
|.625
|Marquette
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Xavier
|9
|9
|.500
|21
|13
|.618
|St. John’s
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|19
|.424
|Georgetown
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|18
|.438
|DePaul
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|23
|.281
___
Villanova 55, Seton Hall 53
Creighton 75, Xavier 72
Creighton at Villanova, 5:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Dakota
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|9
|.700
|E. Washington
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|11
|.667
|Weber St.
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Idaho
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|Montana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|16
|.500
|Montana
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|16
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|18
|.419
|Portland St.
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|z-N. Colorado
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|N. Arizona
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|23
|.281
|S. Utah
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|27
|.182
|Idaho St.
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
North Dakota 69, Idaho 64
Weber St. 80, E. Washington 72
Weber St. at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|6
|.813
|UNC-Asheville
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|9
|.719
|Liberty
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|13
|.594
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|14
|.576
|High Point
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Radford
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|18
|.438
|Campbell
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|17
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Longwood
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|24
|.200
|Presbyterian
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|25
|.167
___
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|7
|.781
|Wisconsin
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|8
|.750
|Maryland
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|8
|.750
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|24
|8
|.750
|Northwestern
|10
|8
|.556
|23
|10
|.697
|Michigan
|10
|8
|.556
|22
|11
|.667
|Michigan St.
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|14
|.576
|Iowa
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|14
|.563
|Illinois
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|14
|.563
|Indiana
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|15
|.545
|Ohio St.
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|15
|.531
|Penn St.
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|18
|.455
|Nebraska
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|19
|.387
|Rutgers
|3
|15
|.167
|15
|18
|.455
___
Michigan 74, Purdue 70, OT
Minnesota 63, Michigan St. 58
Wisconsin 70, Indiana 60
Northwestern 72, Maryland 64
Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|13
|.618
|UC Davis
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|12
|.636
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|14
|.548
|Long Beach St.
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|19
|.441
|z-Hawaii
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|16
|.467
|CS Northridge
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|19
|.367
|Cal Poly
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|20
|.355
|UC Riverside
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|21
|.250
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|22
|.214
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Irvine 62, Long Beach St. 57
UC Davis 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 64, OT