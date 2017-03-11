NCAA Basketball

4:08 am, March 11, 2017
By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 3:00 am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 16 0 1.000 28 5 .848
Stony Brook 12 4 .750 18 13 .581
Albany (NY) 10 6 .625 21 12 .636
New Hampshire 10 6 .625 20 12 .625
UMBC 9 7 .563 18 12 .600
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 11 .313 11 20 .355
Hartford 4 12 .250 9 23 .281
Binghamton 3 13 .188 12 20 .375
Maine 3 13 .188 7 25 .219

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 11 a.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 17 1 .944 28 4 .875
Cincinnati 16 2 .889 28 4 .875
Houston 12 6 .667 21 10 .677
UCF 11 7 .611 21 10 .677
Memphis 9 9 .500 19 13 .594
UConn 9 9 .500 16 16 .500
Tulsa 8 10 .444 15 17 .469
Temple 7 11 .389 16 16 .500
East Carolina 6 12 .333 15 18 .455
Tulane 3 15 .167 6 25 .194
South Florida 1 17 .056 7 23 .233

___

Friday’s Games

SMU 81, East Carolina 77

UCF 84, Memphis 54

Cincinnati 80, Tulsa 61

UConn 74, Houston 65

Saturday’s Games

UCF at SMU, 3 p.m.

UConn at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 15 3 .833 24 7 .774
VCU 14 4 .778 25 7 .781
Rhode Island 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
Richmond 13 5 .722 20 11 .645
St. Bonaventure 11 7 .611 20 12 .625
George Washington 10 8 .556 19 14 .576
George Mason 9 9 .500 20 13 .606
La Salle 9 9 .500 15 15 .500
Davidson 8 10 .444 17 14 .548
Fordham 7 11 .389 13 19 .406
Saint Louis 6 12 .333 12 21 .364
UMass 4 14 .222 15 18 .455
Saint Joseph’s 4 14 .222 11 20 .355
Duquesne 3 15 .167 10 22 .313

___

Friday’s Games

Davidson 73, Dayton 67

Rhode Island 74, St. Bonaventure 63

VCU 71, George Mason 60

Richmond 70, George Washington 67

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Richmond at VCU, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 14 4 .778 27 7 .794
Notre Dame 12 6 .667 25 8 .758
Florida St. 12 6 .667 25 8 .758
Louisville 12 6 .667 24 8 .750
Duke 11 7 .611 26 8 .765
Virginia 11 7 .611 22 10 .688
Virginia Tech 10 8 .556 22 10 .688
Miami 10 8 .556 21 11 .656
Syracuse 10 8 .556 18 14 .563
Wake Forest 9 9 .500 19 13 .594
Georgia Tech 8 10 .444 17 15 .531
Clemson 6 12 .333 17 15 .531
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 16 17 .485
NC State 4 14 .222 15 17 .469
Boston College 2 16 .111 9 23 .281

___

Friday’s Games

Duke 93, North Carolina 83

Notre Dame 77, Florida St. 73

Saturday’s Games

Duke at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 12 2 .857 26 7 .788
Lipscomb 11 3 .786 20 13 .606
North Florida 8 6 .571 15 19 .441
SC-Upstate 7 7 .500 17 15 .531
Kennesaw St. 7 7 .500 14 18 .438
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 17 15 .531
NJIT 3 11 .214 11 20 .355
Stetson 3 11 .214 11 21 .344

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 16 2 .889 28 4 .875
West Virginia 12 6 .667 26 7 .788
Baylor 12 6 .667 25 7 .781
Iowa St. 12 6 .667 22 10 .688
Oklahoma St. 9 9 .500 20 12 .625
Kansas St. 8 10 .444 20 13 .606
Texas Tech 6 12 .333 18 14 .563
TCU 6 12 .333 19 15 .559
Oklahoma 5 13 .278 11 20 .355
Texas 4 14 .222 11 22 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa St. 84, TCU 63

West Virginia 51, Kansas St. 50

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 15 3 .833 30 3 .909
Butler 12 6 .667 23 8 .742
Creighton 10 8 .556 25 8 .758
Seton Hall 10 8 .556 21 11 .656
Providence 10 8 .556 20 12 .625
Marquette 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
Xavier 9 9 .500 21 13 .618
St. John’s 7 11 .389 14 19 .424
Georgetown 5 13 .278 14 18 .438
DePaul 2 16 .111 9 23 .281

___

Friday’s Games

Villanova 55, Seton Hall 53

Creighton 75, Xavier 72

Saturday’s Games

Creighton at Villanova, 5:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Dakota 14 4 .778 21 9 .700
E. Washington 13 5 .722 22 11 .667
Weber St. 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
Idaho 12 6 .667 18 13 .581
Montana St. 11 7 .611 16 16 .500
Montana 11 7 .611 16 16 .500
Sacramento St. 9 9 .500 13 18 .419
Portland St. 7 11 .389 15 16 .484
z-N. Colorado 7 11 .389 11 18 .379
N. Arizona 6 12 .333 9 23 .281
S. Utah 3 15 .167 6 27 .182
Idaho St. 3 15 .167 5 26 .161

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

North Dakota 69, Idaho 64

Weber St. 80, E. Washington 72

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 15 3 .833 26 6 .813
UNC-Asheville 15 3 .833 23 9 .719
Liberty 14 4 .778 19 13 .594
Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 19 14 .576
High Point 9 9 .500 15 16 .484
Radford 8 10 .444 14 18 .438
Campbell 7 11 .389 17 17 .500
Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 12 19 .387
Longwood 3 15 .167 6 24 .200
Presbyterian 1 17 .056 5 25 .167

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 14 4 .778 25 7 .781
Wisconsin 12 6 .667 24 8 .750
Maryland 12 6 .667 24 8 .750
Minnesota 11 7 .611 24 8 .750
Northwestern 10 8 .556 23 10 .697
Michigan 10 8 .556 22 11 .667
Michigan St. 10 8 .556 19 14 .576
Iowa 10 8 .556 18 14 .563
Illinois 8 10 .444 18 14 .563
Indiana 7 11 .389 18 15 .545
Ohio St. 7 11 .389 17 15 .531
Penn St. 6 12 .333 15 18 .455
Nebraska 6 12 .333 12 19 .387
Rutgers 3 15 .167 15 18 .455

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan 74, Purdue 70, OT

Minnesota 63, Michigan St. 58

Wisconsin 70, Indiana 60

Northwestern 72, Maryland 64

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 12 4 .750 21 13 .618
UC Davis 11 5 .688 21 12 .636
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 6 .625 17 14 .548
Long Beach St. 9 7 .563 15 19 .441
z-Hawaii 8 8 .500 14 16 .467
CS Northridge 7 9 .438 11 19 .367
Cal Poly 6 10 .375 11 20 .355
UC Riverside 5 11 .313 7 21 .250
UC Santa Barbara 4 12 .250 6 22 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine 62, Long Beach St. 57

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 64, OT

