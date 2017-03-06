1:00 am, March 6, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:01 am 03/06/2017 12:01am
Share
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 16 0 1.000 27 5 .844
Stony Brook 12 4 .750 18 12 .600
New Hampshire 10 6 .625 20 11 .645
Albany (NY) 10 6 .625 20 12 .625
UMBC 9 7 .563 18 12 .600
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 11 .313 11 20 .355
Hartford 4 12 .250 9 23 .281
Binghamton 3 13 .188 12 20 .375
Maine 3 13 .188 7 25 .219

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Monday, Mar. 6

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 17 1 .944 27 4 .871
Cincinnati 16 2 .889 27 4 .871
Houston 12 6 .667 21 9 .700
UCF 11 7 .611 20 10 .667
Memphis 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
UConn 9 9 .500 14 16 .467
Tulsa 8 10 .444 14 16 .467
Temple 7 11 .389 16 15 .516
East Carolina 6 12 .333 14 17 .452
Tulane 3 15 .167 6 24 .200
South Florida 1 17 .056 7 22 .241

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 67, UConn 47

Temple 72, South Florida 60

Tulane 81, Tulsa 69

Houston 73, East Carolina 51

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 15 3 .833 24 6 .800
VCU 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Rhode Island 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Richmond 13 5 .722 19 11 .633
St. Bonaventure 11 7 .611 19 11 .633
George Washington 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
George Mason 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
La Salle 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
Davidson 8 10 .444 15 14 .517
Fordham 7 11 .389 13 18 .419
Saint Louis 6 12 .333 11 20 .355
UMass 4 14 .222 14 17 .452
Saint Joseph’s 4 14 .222 11 19 .367
Duquesne 3 15 .167 10 21 .323

___

Wednesday, Mar. 8

Saint Joseph’s at UMass, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 14 4 .778 26 6 .813
Louisville 12 6 .667 24 7 .774
Florida St. 12 6 .667 24 7 .774
Notre Dame 12 6 .667 23 8 .742
Duke 11 7 .611 23 8 .742
Virginia 11 7 .611 21 9 .700
Virginia Tech 10 8 .556 21 9 .700
Miami 10 8 .556 20 10 .667
Syracuse 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
Wake Forest 9 9 .500 18 12 .600
Georgia Tech 8 10 .444 17 14 .548
Clemson 6 12 .333 16 14 .533
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 15 16 .484
NC State 4 14 .222 15 16 .484
Boston College 2 16 .111 9 22 .290

___

Tuesday, Mar. 7

NC State at Clemson, 12 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 8

Miami at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 12 2 .857 26 7 .788
Lipscomb 11 3 .786 20 13 .606
North Florida 8 6 .571 15 19 .441
SC-Upstate 7 7 .500 17 15 .531
Kennesaw St. 7 7 .500 14 18 .438
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 17 15 .531
NJIT 3 11 .214 11 20 .355
Stetson 3 11 .214 11 21 .344

___

Sunday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 77, North Florida 61

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 16 2 .889 28 3 .903
Baylor 12 6 .667 25 6 .806
West Virginia 12 6 .667 24 7 .774
Iowa St. 12 6 .667 20 10 .667
Oklahoma St. 9 9 .500 20 11 .645
Kansas St. 8 10 .444 19 12 .613
Texas Tech 6 12 .333 18 13 .581
TCU 6 12 .333 17 14 .548
Oklahoma 5 13 .278 11 19 .367
Texas 4 14 .222 10 21 .323

___

Wednesday, Mar. 8

Oklahoma at TCU, 7 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech, 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 15 3 .833 28 3 .903
Butler 12 6 .667 23 7 .767
Creighton 10 8 .556 23 8 .742
Seton Hall 10 8 .556 20 10 .667
Providence 10 8 .556 20 11 .645
Marquette 10 8 .556 19 11 .633
Xavier 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
St. John’s 7 11 .389 13 18 .419
Georgetown 5 13 .278 14 17 .452
DePaul 2 16 .111 9 22 .290

___

Wednesday, Mar. 8

Georgetown at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Xavier, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Dakota 14 4 .778 19 9 .679
E. Washington 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Idaho 12 6 .667 17 12 .586
Weber St. 12 6 .667 17 12 .586
Montana St. 11 7 .611 16 15 .516
Montana 11 7 .611 16 15 .516
Sacramento St. 9 9 .500 12 17 .414
Portland St. 7 11 .389 14 15 .483
z-N. Colorado 7 11 .389 11 18 .379
N. Arizona 6 12 .333 9 22 .290
Idaho St. 3 15 .167 5 25 .167
S. Utah 3 15 .167 5 26 .161

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Tuesday, Mar. 7

N. Arizona at Portland St., 5:35 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 8:35 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana St., 11:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 15 3 .833 26 6 .813
UNC-Asheville 15 3 .833 23 9 .719
Liberty 14 4 .778 19 13 .594
Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 19 14 .576
High Point 9 9 .500 15 16 .484
Radford 8 10 .444 14 18 .438
Campbell 7 11 .389 17 17 .500
Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 12 19 .387
Longwood 3 15 .167 6 24 .200
Presbyterian 1 17 .056 5 25 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Winthrop 76, Campbell 59

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 14 4 .778 25 6 .806
Maryland 12 6 .667 24 7 .774
Wisconsin 12 6 .667 23 8 .742
Minnesota 11 7 .611 23 8 .742
Northwestern 10 8 .556 21 10 .677
Michigan 10 8 .556 20 11 .645
Iowa 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
Michigan St. 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
Illinois 8 10 .444 18 13 .581
Ohio St. 7 11 .389 17 14 .548
Indiana 7 11 .389 17 14 .548
Penn St. 6 12 .333 14 17 .452
Nebraska 6 12 .333 12 18 .400
Rutgers 3 15 .167 14 17 .452

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa 90, Penn St. 79

Purdue 69, Northwestern 65

Wisconsin 66, Minnesota 49

Michigan 93, Nebraska 57

Wednesday, Mar. 8

Penn St. at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 12 4 .750 19 13 .594
UC Davis 11 5 .688 19 12 .613
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 6 .625 16 13 .552
Long Beach St. 9 7 .563 14 18 .438
z-Hawaii 8 8 .500 14 15 .483
CS Northridge 7 9 .438 11 18 .379
Cal Poly 6 10 .375 11 19 .367
UC Riverside 5 11 .313 7 20 .259
UC Santa Barbara 4 12 .250 6 22 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball