NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|16
|0
|1.000
|27
|5
|.844
|Stony Brook
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|12
|.600
|New Hampshire
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|11
|.645
|Albany (NY)
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|12
|.625
|UMBC
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|12
|.600
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|20
|.355
|Hartford
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|23
|.281
|Binghamton
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|20
|.375
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|25
|.219
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|17
|1
|.944
|27
|4
|.871
|Cincinnati
|15
|2
|.882
|26
|4
|.867
|Houston
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|9
|.690
|UCF
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|10
|.667
|UConn
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|15
|.483
|Memphis
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Tulsa
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|15
|.483
|Temple
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|15
|.500
|East Carolina
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|Tulane
|2
|15
|.118
|5
|24
|.172
|South Florida
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|21
|.250
___
SMU 103, Memphis 62
Cincinnati at UConn, 12 p.m.
Temple at South Florida, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Houston, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Dayton
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|6
|.800
|VCU
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Rhode Island
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Richmond
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|11
|.633
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|11
|.633
|George Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|George Mason
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|La Salle
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Davidson
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|14
|.517
|Fordham
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Saint Louis
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|20
|.355
|UMass
|4
|14
|.222
|14
|17
|.452
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|19
|.367
|Duquesne
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|21
|.323
___
Saint Joseph’s 63, Duquesne 60
La Salle 66, Fordham 54
VCU 72, George Mason 60
Richmond 72, Saint Louis 62
St. Bonaventure 60, UMass 56
Rhode Island 73, Davidson 70, OT
George Washington 87, Dayton 81
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|6
|.813
|Louisville
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|7
|.774
|Florida St.
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|7
|.774
|Notre Dame
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Duke
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|8
|.742
|Virginia
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|9
|.700
|Virginia Tech
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|9
|.700
|Miami
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|10
|.667
|Syracuse
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|Wake Forest
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|12
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|14
|.548
|Clemson
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|14
|.533
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|.222
|15
|16
|.484
|NC State
|4
|14
|.222
|15
|16
|.484
|Boston College
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|22
|.290
___
Virginia 67, Pittsburgh 42
Louisville 71, Notre Dame 64
Clemson 82, Boston College 68
Florida St. 66, Miami 57
Syracuse 90, Georgia Tech 61
Wake Forest 89, Virginia Tech 84
North Carolina 90, Duke 83
NC State at Clemson, 12 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|12
|2
|.857
|25
|7
|.781
|Lipscomb
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|13
|.606
|North Florida
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|18
|.455
|SC-Upstate
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|17
|15
|.531
|NJIT
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|21
|.344
___
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|16
|2
|.889
|28
|3
|.903
|Baylor
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|6
|.806
|West Virginia
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|7
|.774
|Iowa St.
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|10
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|11
|.645
|Kansas St.
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|12
|.613
|Texas Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|18
|13
|.581
|TCU
|6
|12
|.333
|17
|14
|.548
|Oklahoma
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|19
|.367
|Texas
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|21
|.323
___
Kansas St. 61, Texas Tech 48
Oklahoma 73, TCU 68
Baylor 75, Texas 64
Kansas 90, Oklahoma St. 85
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|15
|3
|.833
|28
|3
|.903
|Butler
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|7
|.767
|Creighton
|10
|8
|.556
|23
|8
|.742
|Seton Hall
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|10
|.667
|Providence
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|11
|.645
|Marquette
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|11
|.633
|Xavier
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|St. John’s
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Georgetown
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|17
|.452
|DePaul
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|22
|.290
___
Villanova 81, Georgetown 55
Providence 86, St. John’s 75
Xavier 79, DePaul 65
Seton Hall 70, Butler 64
Marquette 91, Creighton 83
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Dakota
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|9
|.679
|E. Washington
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Idaho
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|12
|.586
|Weber St.
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|12
|.586
|Montana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|15
|.516
|Montana
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|15
|.516
|Sacramento St.
|9
|9
|.500
|12
|17
|.414
|Portland St.
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|15
|.483
|z-N. Colorado
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|N. Arizona
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
|Idaho St.
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|25
|.167
|S. Utah
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
North Dakota 82, Portland St. 73
N. Colorado 70, Sacramento St. 67
Idaho 84, S. Utah 75
N. Arizona 76, E. Washington 61
Weber St. 76, Montana St. 67
Montana 95, Idaho St. 76
N. Arizona at Portland St., 5:35 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9:05 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana St., 11:35 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|UNC-Asheville
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|9
|.719
|Liberty
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|13
|.594
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|14
|.576
|High Point
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Radford
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|18
|.438
|Campbell
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|16
|.515
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Longwood
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|24
|.200
|Presbyterian
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|25
|.167
___
Campbell at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Maryland
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|7
|.774
|Minnesota
|11
|6
|.647
|23
|7
|.767
|Wisconsin
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|8
|.733
|Northwestern
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|Michigan St.
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|Michigan
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|Iowa
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|13
|.567
|Illinois
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|Ohio St.
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Indiana
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Penn St.
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|Nebraska
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|17
|.414
|Rutgers
|3
|15
|.167
|14
|17
|.452
___
Rutgers 62, Illinois 59
Indiana 96, Ohio St. 92
Maryland 63, Michigan St. 60
Penn St. at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|13
|.594
|UC Davis
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|12
|.613
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|13
|.552
|Long Beach St.
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|18
|.438
|z-Hawaii
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|CS Northridge
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|Cal Poly
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|19
|.367
|UC Riverside
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|20
|.259
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|22
|.214
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Irvine 79, UC Davis 49
Long Beach St. 84, Hawaii 75
UC Santa Barbara 57, Cal Poly 44
Cal St.-Fullerton 86, CS Northridge 78