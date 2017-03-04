NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|16
|0
|1.000
|27
|5
|.844
|Stony Brook
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|12
|.600
|New Hampshire
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|11
|.645
|Albany (NY)
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|12
|.625
|UMBC
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|12
|.600
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|20
|.355
|Hartford
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|23
|.281
|Binghamton
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|20
|.375
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|25
|.219
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|16
|1
|.941
|26
|4
|.867
|Cincinnati
|15
|2
|.882
|26
|4
|.867
|Houston
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|9
|.690
|UCF
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|10
|.667
|Memphis
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|UConn
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|15
|.483
|Tulsa
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|15
|.483
|Temple
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|15
|.500
|East Carolina
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|Tulane
|2
|15
|.118
|5
|24
|.172
|South Florida
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|21
|.250
___
Memphis at SMU, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at UConn, 12 p.m.
Temple at South Florida, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Houston, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Dayton
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|5
|.828
|VCU
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Rhode Island
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|9
|.690
|Richmond
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|11
|.621
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|11
|.621
|George Mason
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|George Washington
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|13
|.567
|Davidson
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|13
|.536
|La Salle
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Fordham
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|17
|.433
|Saint Louis
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|19
|.367
|UMass
|4
|13
|.235
|14
|16
|.467
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|14
|.176
|10
|19
|.345
|Duquesne
|3
|14
|.176
|10
|20
|.333
___
Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Fordham at La Salle, 2 p.m.
George Mason at VCU, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Richmond, 4 p.m.
UMass at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Davidson at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Dayton at George Washington, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|13
|4
|.765
|25
|6
|.806
|Notre Dame
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Duke
|11
|6
|.647
|23
|7
|.767
|Louisville
|11
|6
|.647
|23
|7
|.767
|Florida St.
|11
|6
|.647
|23
|7
|.767
|Virginia Tech
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|8
|.724
|Virginia
|10
|7
|.588
|20
|9
|.690
|Miami
|10
|7
|.588
|20
|9
|.690
|Syracuse
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|13
|.567
|Wake Forest
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|12
|.586
|Georgia Tech
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|Clemson
|5
|12
|.294
|15
|14
|.517
|Pittsburgh
|4
|13
|.235
|15
|15
|.500
|NC State
|4
|14
|.222
|15
|16
|.484
|Boston College
|2
|15
|.118
|9
|21
|.300
___
Pittsburgh at Virginia, 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Clemson, 4 p.m.
Miami at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|12
|2
|.857
|25
|7
|.781
|Lipscomb
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|13
|.606
|North Florida
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|18
|.455
|SC-Upstate
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|17
|15
|.531
|NJIT
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|21
|.344
___
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|15
|2
|.882
|27
|3
|.900
|West Virginia
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|7
|.774
|Iowa St.
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|10
|.667
|Baylor
|11
|6
|.647
|24
|6
|.800
|Oklahoma St.
|9
|8
|.529
|20
|10
|.667
|Kansas St.
|7
|10
|.412
|18
|12
|.600
|Texas Tech
|6
|11
|.353
|18
|12
|.600
|TCU
|6
|11
|.353
|17
|13
|.567
|Oklahoma
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|19
|.345
|Texas
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|20
|.333
___
West Virginia 87, Iowa St. 76
Texas Tech at Kansas St., 1 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Baylor at Texas, 4 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|14
|3
|.824
|27
|3
|.900
|Butler
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|6
|.793
|Creighton
|10
|7
|.588
|23
|7
|.767
|Seton Hall
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|10
|.655
|Providence
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|Marquette
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|11
|.621
|Xavier
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|St. John’s
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|17
|.433
|Georgetown
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|16
|.467
|DePaul
|2
|15
|.118
|9
|21
|.300
___
Villanova at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Providence at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Xavier at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Seton Hall at Butler, 2:30 p.m.
Creighton at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|E. Washington
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|9
|.700
|North Dakota
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|9
|.667
|Idaho
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|12
|.571
|Weber St.
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|12
|.571
|Montana St.
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|14
|.533
|Montana
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|15
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|9
|8
|.529
|12
|16
|.429
|Portland St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|14
|.500
|z-N. Colorado
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|N. Arizona
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|22
|.267
|Idaho St.
|3
|14
|.176
|5
|24
|.172
|S. Utah
|3
|14
|.176
|5
|25
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Portland St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Idaho at S. Utah, 6 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 6:30 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|UNC-Asheville
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|9
|.719
|Liberty
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|13
|.594
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|14
|.576
|High Point
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Radford
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|18
|.438
|Campbell
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|16
|.515
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Longwood
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|24
|.200
|Presbyterian
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|25
|.167
___
Campbell 66, Radford 50
Winthrop 80, Gardner-Webb 77, OT
Campbell at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Minnesota
|11
|6
|.647
|23
|7
|.767
|Maryland
|11
|6
|.647
|23
|7
|.767
|Wisconsin
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|8
|.733
|Northwestern
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|Michigan St.
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|Michigan
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|Iowa
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|13
|.567
|Illinois
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|Ohio St.
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|13
|.567
|Indiana
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Penn St.
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|Nebraska
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|17
|.414
|Rutgers
|2
|15
|.118
|13
|17
|.433
___
Illinois at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
Indiana at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
Michigan St. at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|11
|.633
|UC Irvine
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|13
|.581
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|13
|.536
|z-Hawaii
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|14
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|18
|.419
|CS Northridge
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|Cal Poly
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|18
|.379
|UC Riverside
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|20
|.259
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|12
|.200
|5
|22
|.185
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Davis at UC Irvine, 6 p.m.
Hawaii at Long Beach St., 8 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10:30 p.m.