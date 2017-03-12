NCAA Automatic Bids

Arizona, Pacific-12 Conference
Bucknell, Patriot League
Duke, Atlantic Coast Conference
ETSU, Southern Conference
Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun Conference
Gonzaga, West Coast Conference
Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Iowa State, Big 12 Conference
Jacksonville State, Ohio Valley Conference
Kent State, Mid-American Conference
Kentucky, Southeastern Conference
Michigan, Big Ten Conference
Middle Tennessee, Conference USA
Mount St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference
Nevada, Mountain West Conference
New Mexico State, Western Athletic Conference
New Orleans, Southland Conference
N.C. Central, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
North Dakota, Big Sky Conference
Northern Kentucky, Horizon League
Princeton, Ivy League
Rhode Island, Atlantic 10 Conference
South Dakota State, Summit League
SMU, American Athletic Conference
Texas Southern, Southwestern Athletic Conference
Troy, Sun Belt Conference
UC Davis, Big West Conference
UNC Wilmington, Colonial Athletic Association
Vermont, America East Conference
Villanova, Big East Conference
Wichita State, Missouri Valley Conference
Winthrop, Big South Conference