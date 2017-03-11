Montana St women win Big Sky 62-56

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Peyton Ferris scored 23 points and top-seeded Montana State beat Idaho State in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game 62-56 on Saturday to advance to its first NCAA Tournament since 1993.

Idaho State jumped out to an early 12-2 lead through the first seven minutes of the game. The Bengals started the run with a pair of 3-pointers from Freya Newton and Grace Kenyon.

After Montana State (25-6) trailed 16-12 after one quarter, Bobcat seniors Ferris and Riley Nordgaard started the scoring in the second quarter for the Bobcats.

Scoreless in the first period, Nordgaard connected on 3 of 4 3-pointers for 11 points in the second quarter. She finished with 16 points.

Ferris added nine points in the second quarter, which helped erase Idaho State’s early lead.

Montana State took a 32-28 lead into halftime.

Idaho State (19-14) fought back in the second half and regained the lead, 37-36, on freshman Bianca Thacker’s 3-pointer with five minutes left in the third quarter. Kenyon led Idaho State scorers with 26 points.

Idaho State held a 39-38 lead headed into the fourth quarter, but after three lead changes to start the final period, Ferris and Montana State proved too tough for the Bengals.

BIG PICTURE

On Saturday, Montana State avenged its 2016 Big Sky Tournament upset on an Idaho State buzzer-beating shot. In 2016, guard Juliet Jones’ 3-pointer in the game’s final second advanced the ninth-seeded Bengals and ended the top-seeded Bobcats’ NCAA Tournament hopes. In 2017, though, the Bobcats prevailed in their first appearance in the title game.

UP NEXT

Montana State: The Bobcats advance to their first NCAA Tournament since 1993. Pairings are announced on Monday night.

Idaho State: For the second straight year the Bengals’ NCAA Tournament hopes ended in the Big Sky Tournament championship game.