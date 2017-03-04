Montana earns a 1st round bye, tops Idaho State, 95-76

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Ahmaad Rorie scored 27 points and Montana finished the Big Sky Conference regular season tied for fifth place after rolling past Idaho State, 95-76 on Saturday night.

The Grizzlies finish tied with rival Montana State, one game behind Weber State. Montana earned a first-round bye in the conference tournament and faces a rematch with Weber State Thursday in Reno, Nevada.

Montana (16-15, 11-7) build a 13-point lead at intermission and never looked back against the Bengals (5-25, 3-15), who finish tied with Southern Utah for 11th place in conference and are the final team to advance to the tournament. They face Montana State Tuesday night in Reno.

Rorie hit 10 of 16 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from long range. Michael Oguine finished with 19 points.

Ethan Telfair converted 15 of 16 shots from the free throw line and finished with 32 points for Idaho State.