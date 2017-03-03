8:22 pm, March 3, 2017
McCowan lifts No. 6 Mississippi St women over LSU, 78-61

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 8:16 pm 03/03/2017 08:16pm
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Teaira McCowan scored 13 of her 15 points in the final 13 minutes and No. 6 Mississippi State beat LSU 78-61 on Friday night to reach the SEC Tournament semifinals for the second consecutive season.

The Bulldogs (28-3) trailed 39-37 with less than three minutes to play in the third quarter when the 6-foot-7 McCowan, voted the conference’s sixth woman of the year, and fellow reserve Ketara Chapel fueled a 21-12 run over the next eight minutes to move in front. Mississippi State needed every bit of their inside play because all-SEC first-team selection Victoria Vivians was held to five points — the first time in 24 games she did not reach double figures.

The Bulldogs will play either No. 23 Missouri or Texas A&M in Saturday’s semifinals.

Raigyne Moncrief, the SEC’s defensive player of the year, powered the Tigers’ offense with a career-high 25 points.

