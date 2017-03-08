11:33 pm, March 8, 2017
Marshall jumps out early, rolls in C-USA tourney first round

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 11:13 pm 03/08/2017 11:13pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Stevie Browning scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half and Marshall cruised to an 89-74 victory over Florida Atlantic on Wednesday night in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament.

No. 6 seed Marshall (18-14) plays third-seeded Old Dominion in a Thursday quarterfinal. Florida Atlantic (10-20) lost four of its last five.

Browning finished 7 of 15 from the floor and made five 3-pointers. Jon Elmore and C.J. Burks added 14 points apiece for the Thundering Herd. Terrence Thompson had a game-high 11 rebounds and chipped in eight points.

Justin Massey scored 19 points to lead FAU.

Marshall had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 52-29 halftime lead. The Thundering Herd shot 50 percent and made 8 of 19 3-pointers (42 percent) in the first half.

