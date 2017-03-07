11:32 pm, March 7, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Prince George's County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday after many staffers requested off for "A Day Without a Woman."

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Marquette beats DePaul in…

Marquette beats DePaul in Big East final, heads to NCAAs

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 11:27 pm 03/07/2017 11:27pm
Share
Marquette's Natisha Hiedeman hits a 3-point basket from near half court at the end of the first period against DePaul during an NCAA women's Big East Championship tournament game, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored 28 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Amani Wilborn added 20 points to help Marquette secure a trip to the NCAA Tournament with an 86-78 victory over DePaul to win the Big East crown Tuesday night.

It’s the first Big East championship for the Golden Eagles (25-7).

Marquette opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run to take a 10-point lead and held on late after a turnover and a couple missed foul shots allowed top-seeded DePaul (26-7) to get within 83-78 with 23 seconds left on Jessica January’s 3.

But the top-seeded Blue Demons wasted one last opportunity with a turnover with 4 seconds left, one of six in the fourth quarter for the team.

A Marquette-friendly crowd roared after the final buzzer with the school hosting the tourney on campus at the cozy Al McGuire Center. Marquette is returning to the NCAAs for the first time since 2011.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Marquette beats DePaul in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball