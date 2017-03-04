Louisiana-Lafayette upsets champ Texas-Arlington, 83-81

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Frank Bartley IV and Jay Wright scored 22 points apiece and Louisiana-Lafayette upset Texas-Arlington 83-81 on Saturday night for its sixth straight win.

Louisiana-Lafayette (20-11, 10-8 Sun Belt) ends the regular season in a three-way tie for sixth place in the conference standings. Texas-Arlington (24-7, 14-4) had already clinched the conference title and the top seed into the tournament, but fell short of a program-record 25 wins in a season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns had a seven-point lead with a minute left. Kevin Hervey made back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 9-4 spurt to pull the Mavericks to 82-80 with 12 seconds left. Wright split a pair of free throws with three seconds to go and then he immediately fouled Hervey to seal it.

Bryce Washington added 12 points and Johnathan Stove had 10 for Louisiana-Lafayette.

Hervey scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Mavericks.