Led by Kansas, Big 12 flavor dominates Midwest Region

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 6:04 pm 03/12/2017 06:04pm
Iowa State players celebrate after beating West Virginia in an NCAA college basketball game to win the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 11, 2017. Iowa State won 80-74. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There is plenty of Big 12 flavor in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.

Start at the top with No. 1 seed Kansas, which was rewarded for its 13th straight regular-season conference championship by getting to play the opening round just down the road in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Jayhawks face the winner of a play-in game between North Carolina Central and UC Davis.

Big 12 Tournament champ Iowa State is the fifth seed in the region while Oklahoma State earned an at-large bid and will face Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan as the No. 10 seed.

The regional semifinals will be played at the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City, where the Big 12 just wrapped up its tournament. And you can bet local fans are salivating at the idea of Kansas and Iowa State meeting there in the second weekend.

