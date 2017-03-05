Jackson State beats Alabama State 65-59

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Yettra Specks scored 21 points to lead Jackson State as it beat Alabama State 65-59 in a regular season finale for both teams on Saturday night.

The Tigers (14-17, 10-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference) move on to play in the first round of the SWAC Tournament which starts Tuesday.

Mo Rivers added 13 points and five rebounds and Paris Collins chipped in eight points with seven rebounds and four assists.

Jackson State averaged 34 percent shooting from the floor and Alabama State was 43 percent. Both teams averaged 29 percent from distance and the Hornets (8-22, 6-12) had a light edge (70-67 percent) from the foul line. But Alabama State committed 17 turnovers, eight of which were steals by Jackson State.

Rodney Simeon scored 15 points and grabbed seven boards for Alabama State. Torloft Thomas and Corvon Butler added 11 points apiece.