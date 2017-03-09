Gilmore’s perfect shooting night propels Stephen F. Austin

KATY, Texas (AP) — Leon Gilmore III scored 19 points on a perfect night shooting and No. 3 seed Stephen F. Austin cruised past No. 6 seed Lamar 75-59 in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

The Lumberjacks (18-13) play Texas-A&M Corpus Christi in the semifinals on Friday, a team they beat twice in the regular season. The Lumberjacks are attempting to win the conference tournament for the fourth straight season.

Gilmore finished 7 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 at the line. Ivan Canete had 14 points and TJ Holyfield added 11 and eight rebounds for Stephen F. Austin. The Lumberjack shot 54.3 percent and made 20 of 25 at the line.

Torey Noel scored 14 points and Joey Frenchwood added 11 for the Cardinals (19-14). Lamar finished with just 19 total field goals.

An Isaiah Traylor 3 gave the Lumberjacks a double-digit lead which stood at 39-25 at the break. The Cardinals never seriously threatened in the second.