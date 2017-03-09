11:34 pm, March 9, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Prince George’s County, outbound lanes of Suitland Parkway closed at Forestville Road due to crash.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Gilmore's perfect shooting night…

Gilmore’s perfect shooting night propels Stephen F. Austin

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 11:05 pm 03/09/2017 11:05pm
Share

KATY, Texas (AP) — Leon Gilmore III scored 19 points on a perfect night shooting and No. 3 seed Stephen F. Austin cruised past No. 6 seed Lamar 75-59 in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

The Lumberjacks (18-13) play Texas-A&M Corpus Christi in the semifinals on Friday, a team they beat twice in the regular season. The Lumberjacks are attempting to win the conference tournament for the fourth straight season.

Gilmore finished 7 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 at the line. Ivan Canete had 14 points and TJ Holyfield added 11 and eight rebounds for Stephen F. Austin. The Lumberjack shot 54.3 percent and made 20 of 25 at the line.

Torey Noel scored 14 points and Joey Frenchwood added 11 for the Cardinals (19-14). Lamar finished with just 19 total field goals.

An Isaiah Traylor 3 gave the Lumberjacks a double-digit lead which stood at 39-25 at the break. The Cardinals never seriously threatened in the second.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Gilmore's perfect shooting night…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball