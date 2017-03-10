2:36 pm, March 10, 2017
Gibbs, Davidson upset top seed Dayton in A-10 quarterfinals

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 2:30 pm 03/10/2017 02:30pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Gibbs hit two 3-pointers in the final minute and scored a season-high 34 points to lead ninth-seeded Davidson to a 73-67 upset over top-seeded Dayton in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Friday.

The Wildcats (17-14) will play the winner of No. 4 seed Rhode Island and No. 5 seed St. Bonaventure in a Saturday semifinal.

After Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson tied the game at 65-all with 1½ minutes left on his only 3-pointer, Dayton missed a 3. Gibbs then made a contested 3-pointer and followed a dunk by Dayton’s Scoochie Smith with a step-back 3-pointer while being fouled. He missed the free throw but the Flyers missed two shots in the final seconds before the Wildcats’ Peyton Aldridge finished the scoring with two free throws.

Gibbs and Aldridge, the top two scorers in the Atlantic 10, finished with 34 and 14 points, respectively, with Gibbs making five 3-pointers and Aldridge grabbing nine rebounds. Gibbs reached 2,000 points, the fourth player in school history to do so.

Charles Cooke led four Flyers in double figures with 14 points.

Davidson took a 4-2 lead, led by as many as 16 in the first half and held the lead until Smith hit a tying 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining to start an 8-2 run to go ahead 65-62.

The Flyers won at Davidson (24-7) on Feb. 24, 89-82 in overtime.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
