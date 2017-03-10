8:36 pm, March 10, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Georgia State beats Louisiana-Lafayette…

Georgia State beats Louisiana-Lafayette in Sun Belt quarters

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 8:33 pm 03/10/2017 08:33pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — D’Marcus Simonds scored 17 points, Jeremy Hollowell added 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and second-seeded Georgia State beat Louisiana-Lafayette 86-76 in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Malik Benlevi scored 15 and Isaiah Williams had 14 for the Panthers (20-11), who snapped the Ragin’ Cajuns’ seven-game win streak and will face either No. 3 Georgia Southern (18-13) or No. 6 Troy (19-14) in Saturday’s semifinals.

Trailing by 15 early in the second half, Louisiana-Lafayette closed to 66-60 on Jerekius Davis’ jumper, but Georgia State took a 10-point lead with 1:47 left on Isaiah Dennis’ layup. Jay Wright’s jumper cut the deficit to eight with 54 seconds left, but Louisiana-Lafayette got no closer.

Devin Mitchell’s free throw put the Panthers up for good, 14-13, and Georgia State led 35-26 at halftime.

The Panthers outscored the Ragin’ Cajuns 36-28 in paint, outrebounded them 44-31, and held them to 38-percent shooting from the field.

Wright scored 27 for the seventh-seeded Ragin’ Cajuns (21-12).

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Georgia State beats Louisiana-Lafayette…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball