5:22 pm, March 4, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Georgia Southern tops Georgia…

Georgia Southern tops Georgia St. for Sun Belt 1st round bye

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 5:15 pm 03/04/2017 05:15pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — D’Marcus Simonds scored 21 points, Jeremy Hollowell totaled 15 points, 12 boards and five assists, and Georgia State outlasted Georgia Southern for a 72-67 win in the regular season finale for both teams on Saturday.

Georgia State clinched a first-round bye in next week’s Sun Belt Conference tournament.

The Panthers led 70-67 with 18 seconds left after Malik Benlevi made his first of two free throws. He missed the second, but Hollowell scampered for the loose ball and got the rebound. Hollowell made a pair from the line with 13 seconds left for a 72-67 lead.

Jeff Thomas went 4 for 4 from the 3-point line for Georgia State (19-11, 12-6), which finished 11 of 19 from long range (58 percent). Georgia Southern went 11 for 35 (31).

Ike Smith finished with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting for Georgia Southern (18-13, 11-7). Tookie Brown added 11 points.

The Panthers outrebounded Georgia Southern 45-21.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Georgia Southern tops Georgia…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball