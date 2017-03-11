Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
Indiana-East 73, NW Christian 68
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Cincinnati 80, Tulsa 61
SMU 81, East Carolina 71
UCF 84, Memphis 54
UConn 74, Houston 65
Atlantic 10 Conference
Quarterfinals
Davidson 73, Dayton 67
Rhode Island 74, St. Bonaventure 63
Richmond 70, George Washington 67
VCU 71, George Mason 60
Atlantic Coast Conference
Semifinals
Duke 93, North Carolina 83
Notre Dame 77, Florida St. 73
Big 12 Conference
Semifinals
Iowa St. 84, TCU 63
West Virginia 51, Kansas St. 50
Big East Conference
Semifinals
Creighton 75, Xavier 72
Villanova 55, Seton Hall 53
Big Sky Conference
Semifinals
North Dakota 69, Idaho 64
Big Ten Conference
Quarterfinals
Michigan 74, Purdue 70, OT
Minnesota 63, Michigan St. 58
Northwestern 72, Maryland 64
Wisconsin 70, Indiana 60
Big West Conference
Semifinals
UC Irvine 62, Long Beach St. 57
Conference USA
Semifinals
Marshall 93, Louisiana Tech 77
Middle Tennessee 82, UTEP 56
Mid-American Conference
Semifinals
Akron 74, Ball St. 70
Kent St. 68, Ohio 66
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Semifinals
NC Central 77, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
Norfolk St. 68, Howard 53
Mountain West Conference
Semifinals
Nevada 83, Fresno St. 72
NCAA Division II
First Round
CSU-Chico 96, W. Washington 83
Cal Baptist 71, San Francisco St. 50
Hawaii Pacific 73, Sonoma St. 61
NCAA Division III
Third Round
Augustana (Ill.) 80, Wartburg 69
Babson 87, Tufts 80
Hanover 79, Hope 77
Keene St. 68, Christopher Newport 64
Middlebury 89, Endicott 60
Rochester 85, Marietta 80
Whitman 102, Hardin-Simmons 82
Williams 78, Susquehanna 61
Pacific-12 Conference
Semifinals
Oregon 73, California 65
Southeastern Conference
Quarterfinals
Alabama 64, South Carolina 53
Arkansas 73, Mississippi 72
Kentucky 71, Georgia 60
Vanderbilt 72, Florida 62, OT
Southland Conference
Semifinals
New Orleans 75, Sam Houston St. 63
Texas A&M-CC 77, Stephen F. Austin 69
Southwestern Athletic Conference
Semifinals
Alcorn St. 81, Southern U. 59
Texas Southern 62, Grambling St. 57
Sun Belt Conference
Quarterfinals
Georgia St. 86, Louisiana-Lafayette 76
Texas St. 63, Louisiana-Monroe 51
Texas-Arlington 74, Coastal Carolina 51
Troy 90, Georgia Southern 70
Western Athletic Conference
Semifinals
CS Bakersfield 81, Utah Valley 80, OT