Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Brown 88, Columbia 68
Buffalo 80, Bowling Green 68
Dartmouth 76, Penn 74
Princeton 73, Harvard 69
West Virginia 87, Iowa St. 76
Yale 90, Cornell 63
SOUTH
Alderson-Broaddus 81, Davis & Elkins 72
MIDWEST
Ball St. 88, N. Illinois 80
Illinois St. 80, Evansville 69
Ohio 69, Miami (Ohio) 55
S. Illinois 55, Loyola of Chicago 50
Toledo 60, E. Michigan 56
W. Michigan 88, Cent. Michigan 80
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M-Kingsville 68, W. Texas A&M 63
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
Big South Conference
Semifinals
Campbell 66, Radford 50
Colonial Athletic Association
First Round
Delaware 81, Hofstra 76
Horizon League
First Round
Milwaukee 85, Detroit 60
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Monmouth (NJ) 84, Niagara 59
Missouri Valley Conference
Quarterfinals
Wichita St. 82, Bradley 56
NCAA Division III
First Round
Augustana (Ill.) 77, St. Thomas (Minn.) 74
E. Connecticut 86, MIT 70
Emory 82, Texas Lutheran 69
Endicott 71, Salisbury 68
Guilford 74, Thomas More 54
Keene St. 69, Amherst 66
Lycoming 86, Cabrini 70
North Central (Ill.) 77, Wooster 72
Scranton 82, Oswego St. 77
Skidmore 75, NJ City 67
Tufts 84, Salem St. 81
Union (NY) 89, Wesleyan (Conn.) 83
Wartburg 92, Benedictine (Ill.) 66
Washington (Mo.) 87, Ripon 72
Ohio Valley Conference
Semifinals
Jacksonville St. 65, Belmont 59
Southern Conference
First Round
Samford 79, VMI 61
The Citadel 78, W. Carolina 72