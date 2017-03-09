8:33 pm, March 9, 2017
Fresno State edges New Mexico in MWC tourney 65-60

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 8:18 pm 03/09/2017 08:18pm
Fresno State's Jahmel Taylor (5) reacts after sinking a 3-point shot in the final moments of the team's NCAA college basketball game against New Mexico in the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Fresno State won 65-60. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Deshon Taylor gave Fresno State the lead with a 3-pointer and finished with 21 points to lead defending Mountain West Conference Tournament champion Fresno State to a 65-60 victory over New Mexico on Thursday.

Taylor’s 3-pointer started a 7-0 run for a 60-54 lead with 1½ minutes to go before Elijah Brown cut it to three with a trey. Fresno State Jahmel Taylor responded with a deep 3-pointer with 18 seconds left. Brown came back with a baseline 3-pointer but Deshon Taylor sank two free throws to ensure the win.

Jaron Hopkins added 12 points for the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (20-11), who reached 20 wins for the third time in four seasons and won their sixth straight game. They will play top-seeded Nevada in a Friday quarterfinal.

Brown scored 16 points and Tim Williams 15 for the fifth-seeded Lobos (17-14) with Obij Aget collecting 11 rebounds.

