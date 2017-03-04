9:54 pm, March 4, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Fresno State beats UNLV…

Fresno State beats UNLV 72-59 in season finale

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 9:44 pm 03/04/2017 09:44pm
Share

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Deshon Taylor scored 19 points and Fresno State closed out the regular season with its fifth straight win, rolling past UNLV 72-59 on Saturday night.

The win gives the Bulldogs (19-11, 11-7) the No. 4 seed for the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Jaron Hopkins added 16 points and eight rebounds, Terrell Carter II had 15 points, and Jahmel Taylor 13.

Taylor made a pair of 3-pointers early to put the Bulldogs in the lead for good and they had a 35-24 advantage at the break.

A Hopkins dunk early in the second half made it 41-24 and a Carter layup stretched it to 50-29 with 12:33 to go. UNLV got as close as nine points, 67-58, with two minutes left but a Hopkins 3-pointer after that sealed the Bulldogs’ win.

Kris Clyburn scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Rebels (11-20, 4-14), who have lost 10 of their last 11 games and are the 11th seed.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Fresno State beats UNLV…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball