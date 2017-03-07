8:32 am, March 7, 2017
Ex-boxing promoter, hoops coach…

Ex-boxing promoter, hoops coach seeks new embezzlement trial

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 8:02 am 03/07/2017 08:02am
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A former boxing promoter, ex-college basketball coach and founder of a Rhode Island-based sport institute is seeking a new trial after he was convicted of embezzlement.

Jurors convicted Dan Doyle, of the Institute for International Sport, of counts including embezzlement, forgery and obtaining money under false pretenses.

Prosecutors said Doyle, of West Hartford, Connecticut, stole more than $1 million to pay for items including college tuition and wedding expenses for his children.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2n0aiB6 ) his lawyer on Monday argued for a new trial, saying prosecutors failed to prove Doyle embezzled money from the institute.

The attorney general’s office says a decision is expected within 30 days.

Doyle was once a boxing promoter for Sugar Ray Leonard and the head men’s basketball coach at Trinity College in Connecticut.

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

