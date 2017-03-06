ETSU tops UNC Greensboro 79-74 for SoCon title

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — T.J. Cromer scored 23 points, and East Tennessee State beat top-seeded UNC Greensboro 79-74 to win the Southern Conference Tournament championship on Monday night.

The Buccaneers (27-7) rallied in the second half to secure their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2010.

Francis Alonso made five 3-pointers and scored 28 points for UNC Greensboro (25-9), which beat East Tennessee State twice during the regular season and led by seven at halftime.

But the Spartans were unable to stop the Buccaneers down the stretch. ETSU shot 59 percent from the field in the second half. A.J. Merriweather had 11 of his 13 points after halftime, including seven straight during a crucial 17-4 run.

Tevin Glass finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, helping the Buccaneers to their first Southern Conference title since 2004.

UNC Greensboro had a chance to tie the game in the final frantic seconds after a steal in the backcourt. But Alonso missed a wide-open 3 from the left wing before Merriweather knocked down two clinching free throws.

Cromer, who had 41 points in ETSU’s semifinal win over Samford, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

BIG PICTURE

ETSU: The Buccaneers were perfect from the foul line in its biggest game of the season, making all 19 free throws. Cromer was 11 of 11 from the line.

UNCG: The Spartans went through a stretch in the second half where simple shots simply wouldn’t fall for them. They shot 37 percent in the second half.

UP NEXT

ETSU: The Buccaneers last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2010 and lost 100-71 to Kentucky.

UNCG: Picked to finish fifth in the Southern Conference, the Spartans still have a berth in the NIT by virtue of winning the conference’s regular season title.

___

Follow Steve Reed on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SteveReedAP

___

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org or http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25