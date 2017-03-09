8:34 pm, March 9, 2017
CS Fullerton beats CS Northridge 81-68 in Big West quarters

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 8:12 pm 03/09/2017 08:12pm
Cal State Fullerton's Kyle Allman, right, drives past Cal State Northridge's Micheal Warren during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West conference men's tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Cal State Fullerton won 81-68. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Allman and Lionheart Leslie scored 24 points apiece, Tre Coggins added 21 and Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Northridge 81-68 in a Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday.

No. 3 seed Cal State Fullerton (17-13) has won nine of its last 11 games and will play in a Friday semifinal. No. 6 seed Cal State Northridge (11-19) has lost six straight.

Allman and Leslie combined for 19-of-21 shooting from the line, and Coggins made a game-high three 3-pointers.

Kendall Smith scored 21 points to lead the Matadors.

The Titans used a 20-2 run to take a 59-45 lead with 11:39 to play. Allman scored 11 points during the stretch. The Matadors pulled within eight points but didn’t get closer.

Cal State Fullerton won its first game after six tries at the Honda Center.

