Colorado State wins on Nixon’s 3 with 6 seconds left

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Prentiss Nixon scored 23 points and made a 3-pointer with six seconds left to lift Colorado State to a 78-76 victory over Wyoming on Tuesday night for its seventh straight win.

Wyoming rallied with a 21-6 run to take its first lead of the second half, 71-70. Justin James scored 10 of his 24 points during the stretch, including a dunk and a 3-point play.

J.D. Paige scored three points, Nixon made a bucket and the Rams led 75-73 with 1:21 left. James answered with a 3-pointer with 18 seconds to go before Nixon hit the game winner.

Colorado State (21-9, 13-4 Mountain West) has a half-game lead over Nevada (23-6, 12-4) atop the conference standings, and travels to face the Wolf Pack to conclude its regular season on Saturday. Wyoming (17-13, 7-10) has lost four of its last five games.

Jason McManamen made two 3-pointers to become Wyoming’s all-time leader in made 3s with 194, surpassing Brandon Ewing’s 193.