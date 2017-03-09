Colorado St cruises to conference semis behind Clavell’s 30

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gian Clavell hit six 3-pointers and scored 30 points to help lead No. 2 seed Colorado State to an 81-55 drubbing of tenth-seeded Air Force in the Mountain West quarterfinals on Thursday night.

It is the fifth time in six years the Rams (22-10) have made the conference semifinals.

Prentiss Nixon finished with 15 points and Emmanuel Omogbo added 12 for the Rams, who shot 48.4 percent and 86.7 percent at the line.

Air Force (12-21) kept it close for 15 minutes but Colorado State pulled away over the final five of the first half and led 39-26 at the break. Nico Carvacho hit a jumper and Clavell added a 3 on back-to-back possessions to open the second half and the Rams cruised from there.

Hayden Graham led the Falcons with 15 points, while Lavelle Scottie added 12.