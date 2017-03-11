College Basketball Scores

8:41 pm, March 11, 2017
Saturday, Mar. 11
EAST

Princeton 72, Penn 64, OT

Rhode Island 84, Davidson 60

Vermont 56, Albany (NY) 53

Villanova 74, Creighton 60

Yale 73, Harvard 71

SOUTH

Kentucky 79, Alabama 74

NC Central 67, Norfolk St. 59

Troy 74, Georgia St. 63

VCU 87, Richmond 77, OT

MIDWEST

Michigan 84, Minnesota 77

Wisconsin 76, Northwestern 48

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 76, Vanderbilt 62

SMU 70, UCF 59

Texas State 83, Texas-Arlington 62

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 71, San Diego St. 63

UC Davis 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 64, OT

___

