College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 3:59 pm 03/11/2017 03:59pm
Saturday, Mar. 11
EAST

Princeton 72, Penn 64, OT

Rhode Island 84, Davidson 60

Vermont 56, Albany (NY) 53

SOUTH

Kentucky 79, Alabama 74

NC Central 67, Norfolk St. 59

MIDWEST

Michigan 84, Minnesota 77

SOUTHWEST

Texas State 83, Texas-Arlington 62

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 71, San Diego St. 63

UC Davis 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 64, OT

___

