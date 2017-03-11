College Basketball Scores

Princeton 72, Penn 64, OT
Rhode Island 84, Davidson 60
Vermont 56, Albany (NY) 53
Kentucky 79, Alabama 74
NC Central 67, Norfolk St. 59
Michigan 84, Minnesota 77
Texas State 83, Texas-Arlington 62
Colorado St. 71, San Diego St. 63
UC Davis 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 64, OT
___
