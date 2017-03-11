4:07 am, March 11, 2017
28° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Clavell's 21 helps Colorado…

Clavell’s 21 helps Colorado St top San Diego St 71-63 in MWC

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 3:10 am 03/11/2017 03:10am
Share
Colorado State's Gian Clavell reacts after sinking a 3-point shot during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference tournament semifinals Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gian Clavell had 21 points, Emmanuel Omogbo had a double-double and second-seeded Colorado State rallied to defeat No. 6 seed San Diego State 71-63 in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals on Friday night.

Omogbo had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Rams (23-10), who will face Nevada in Saturday’s championship game. Prentiss Nixon also had 16 for CSU, which lost to Nevada last Saturday in their only meeting to determine the league champion.

Malik Pope had 18 points and Trey Kell 15 for the Aztecs (19-14), who led by as many as 13 early and were up 36-30 at the half.

A 3-pointer by J.D. Paige tied the game and Nixon hit a jumper on the next possession to give the Rams their first lead, 54-52, with 6:31 to go.

Up by one, Clavell and Paige hit back-to-back 3s, making it 63-56 with 2:49 to play. Clavell and Paige both went 4 for 4 from the line in the last two minutes.

Colorado State, which went 20 of 25 from the line while SDSU was 10 of 15, now leads the series 41-40.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Clavell's 21 helps Colorado…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball