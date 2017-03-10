5:36 pm, March 10, 2017
Brooke Pahukoa leads Boise State to Mountain West title

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 5:28 pm 03/10/2017 05:28pm
Fresno State's Kristina Cavey drives past Boise State's Marta Hermida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brooke Pahukoa scored 17 points and Boise State beat Fresno State 66-53 on Friday to win the Mountain West Tournament title and earn an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Boise State (25-7) shook off a sluggish start, while overcoming league defensive player of the year Bego Faz Davalos, to win its second conference championship in three years.

Normally a 40 percent shooting team, Boise State shot just 33.8 percent from the field, hitting 22 of 65, including a paltry 6 of 20 (30 percent) from 3-point range.

Yaiza Rodriguez and Shalen Shaw each added 12 points for the Broncos.

Candice White had 14 points for Fresno State (18-5), and Bego Faz Davalos added 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
