Brooke Pahukoa leads Boise State to Mountain West title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brooke Pahukoa scored 17 points and Boise State beat Fresno State 66-53 on Friday to win the Mountain West Tournament title and earn an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Boise State (25-7) shook off a sluggish start, while overcoming league defensive player of the year Bego Faz Davalos, to win its second conference championship in three years.

Normally a 40 percent shooting team, Boise State shot just 33.8 percent from the field, hitting 22 of 65, including a paltry 6 of 20 (30 percent) from 3-point range.

Yaiza Rodriguez and Shalen Shaw each added 12 points for the Broncos.

Candice White had 14 points for Fresno State (18-5), and Bego Faz Davalos added 11 points and 14 rebounds.