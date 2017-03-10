1:04 am, March 10, 2017
TRAFFIC ALERT In Prince George’s County, outbound lanes of Suitland Parkway closed at Forestville Road due to crash.

Boyd scored 12 in overtime to spur UMKC to conference semis

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 12:48 am 03/10/2017 12:48am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lavell Boyd scored 20 points, including 12 in overtime, and No. 3 seed UMKC survived its Western Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal matchup against sixth-seeded UT Rio Grande Valley 82-78 on Thursday night.

Lew Stallworth drilled a 3 with seven seconds left for Rio Grande to force OT. The game featured 18 ties and 15 lead changes before heading to the extra session.

Boyd opened the extra period with six straight points and eight of the first 10 to give UMKC (17-15) a 75-69 lead. A Broderick Robinson 3 extended the Kangaroos lead to 78-71 with 1:19 left and the Vaqueros never recovered. Boyd added four free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal it.

Kyle Steward finished with 19 points before fouling out, and Dashawn King added a career-high 18 for UMKC. The Kangaroos play No. 2 seed New Mexico State on Friday.

Antonio Green led Rio Grande with 19 points and eight boards. Nick Dixon had 17 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
