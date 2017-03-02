11:22 pm, March 2, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Bethune-Cookman downs Florida A&M…

Bethune-Cookman downs Florida A&M 69-59 behind parade of 3s

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 10:52 pm 03/02/2017 10:52pm
Share

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Reggie Baker scored 20 points on 6-for-11 shooting from 3 point range, Diamante Lewis just missed a triple-double, and Bethune Cookman — which knocked down 12 3s — beat Florida A&M 69-59 on Thursday night.

Bethune Cookman (9-21, 6-10 Mid-Eastern Athletic) finished 12 for 29 from 3-point range. The Wildcats started with an 18-7 run with the help of four 3-pointers and never trailed.

The Wildcats led 37-24 at halftime shooting 15 for 30, including 7 for 18 from 3-point range. Five different Wildcats connected from 3 before the break. Meanwhile, Florida A&M (7-22, 5-11) shot 9 for 35, including 2 for 12 from 3.

Lewis finished with 10 rebounds, 10 assists and nine points, Brandon Tabb scored 12 points and Quinton Forrest had 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Baker also grabbed nine boards.

Desmond Williams led Florida A&M (7-22, 5-11) with 18 points and Marcus Barham added 13.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Bethune-Cookman downs Florida A&M…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball