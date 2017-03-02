Bethune-Cookman downs Florida A&M 69-59 behind parade of 3s

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Reggie Baker scored 20 points on 6-for-11 shooting from 3 point range, Diamante Lewis just missed a triple-double, and Bethune Cookman — which knocked down 12 3s — beat Florida A&M 69-59 on Thursday night.

Bethune Cookman (9-21, 6-10 Mid-Eastern Athletic) finished 12 for 29 from 3-point range. The Wildcats started with an 18-7 run with the help of four 3-pointers and never trailed.

The Wildcats led 37-24 at halftime shooting 15 for 30, including 7 for 18 from 3-point range. Five different Wildcats connected from 3 before the break. Meanwhile, Florida A&M (7-22, 5-11) shot 9 for 35, including 2 for 12 from 3.

Lewis finished with 10 rebounds, 10 assists and nine points, Brandon Tabb scored 12 points and Quinton Forrest had 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Baker also grabbed nine boards.

Desmond Williams led Florida A&M (7-22, 5-11) with 18 points and Marcus Barham added 13.