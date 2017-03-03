9:52 pm, March 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Ball State beats Northern…

Ball State beats Northern Illinois 87-82

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 9:32 pm 03/03/2017 09:32pm
Share

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Franko House scored 22 points, the Cardinals made 13 of 30 from behind the arc, and Ball State held off Northern Illinois 87-82 in a regular-season finale on Friday night.

Tayler Persons scored 14 points, and Trey Moses and Ryan Weber added 12 apiece for the Cardinals (20-11, 11-7), who entered the game in a five-way tie for the No. 2 spot in Mid-American Conference standings with Ohio, Buffalo, Western Michigan and Kent State.

The Cardinals opened the second half with a 9-3 run capped by Francis Kiapway’s 3-pointer and led 45-35. The Huskies closed to 79-72 on Austin Pauga’s 3 with 1:07 left.

Sean Sellers’ back-to-back 3-pointers put Ball State up for good, 17-16, and the Cardinals led 36-32 at halftime.

Marin Maric scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Huskies (15-16, 7-11), who have lost three straight.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Ball State beats Northern…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball