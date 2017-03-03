Ball State beats Northern Illinois 87-82

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Franko House scored 22 points, the Cardinals made 13 of 30 from behind the arc, and Ball State held off Northern Illinois 87-82 in a regular-season finale on Friday night.

Tayler Persons scored 14 points, and Trey Moses and Ryan Weber added 12 apiece for the Cardinals (20-11, 11-7), who entered the game in a five-way tie for the No. 2 spot in Mid-American Conference standings with Ohio, Buffalo, Western Michigan and Kent State.

The Cardinals opened the second half with a 9-3 run capped by Francis Kiapway’s 3-pointer and led 45-35. The Huskies closed to 79-72 on Austin Pauga’s 3 with 1:07 left.

Sean Sellers’ back-to-back 3-pointers put Ball State up for good, 17-16, and the Cardinals led 36-32 at halftime.

Marin Maric scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Huskies (15-16, 7-11), who have lost three straight.