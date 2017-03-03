Balanced Gardner-Webb trounces High point 91-55 in Big South

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Tyrell Nelson scored 16 points and led four in double figures and Gardner-Webb clobbered High Point 91-55 Thursday night in a Big South Conference quarterfinal just a week after eking out a two-point win at High Point in overtime.

DJ Laster scored 12 points, Liam O’Reilly 11, and David Efianayi 10 for Gardner-Webb (19-13) as the Runnin’ Bulldogs race into a Friday semifinal against top-seeded Winthrop (24-6).

Gardner-Webb outrebounded High Point 48-36 — Nelson leading with 11 — and limited the Panthers to 27-percent shooting from the floor (17 of 62), and just a single 3-pointer in 17 tries. The Bulldogs bench outscored High Point’s 41-22.

Miles Bowman Jr. led fifth-seeded High Point (15-16) with 21 points and a season-best 14 boards. Anthony Lindauer was the only other Panther to reach double figures with 11 points. Aside from Lindauer, Bowman, and Tarique Thompson, no Panther made more than two baskets.