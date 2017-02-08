9:12 pm, February 8, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general despite strong Democratic opposition.

Young scores 19 of 30 in 2nd half, Pitt beats BC 83-72

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 9:09 pm 02/08/2017 09:09pm
Pittsburgh guard Justice Kithcart looks to pass as Boston College center Johncarlos Reyes defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Boston. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Michael Young scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half, and Pittsburgh snapped an eight-game losing streak with an 83-72 win over Boston College Wednesday night in a match of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s bottom two teams.

Jamel Artis, the ACC’s leading scorer, had only six points for the Panthers (13-11, 2-9) after injuring his right leg early in the game. Sheldon Jeter had 17 and Chris Jones 14.

Jerome Robinson led the Boston College (9-16, 2-10) with 22 points. Ky Bowman had 15 points and Mo Jeffers a season-high 14. It was the Eagles’ eighth straight loss.

Tied at halftime, Pittsburgh outscored the Eagles 9-2 in the initial 2:15 of the second half, but BC sliced it to 43-37 before the Panthers went on an 11-3 run over the ensuing three minutes. Young’s 3-pointer made it 54-40 with 12:35 to play.

NCAA Basketball