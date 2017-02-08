Young scores 19 of 30 in 2nd half, Pitt beats BC 83-72

BOSTON (AP) — Michael Young scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half, and Pittsburgh snapped an eight-game losing streak with an 83-72 win over Boston College Wednesday night in a match of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s bottom two teams.

Jamel Artis, the ACC’s leading scorer, had only six points for the Panthers (13-11, 2-9) after injuring his right leg early in the game. Sheldon Jeter had 17 and Chris Jones 14.

Jerome Robinson led the Boston College (9-16, 2-10) with 22 points. Ky Bowman had 15 points and Mo Jeffers a season-high 14. It was the Eagles’ eighth straight loss.

Tied at halftime, Pittsburgh outscored the Eagles 9-2 in the initial 2:15 of the second half, but BC sliced it to 43-37 before the Panthers went on an 11-3 run over the ensuing three minutes. Young’s 3-pointer made it 54-40 with 12:35 to play.