Yale beats Dartmouth, stays on Princeton’s heels

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Alex Copeland scored 14 points in 16 minutes off the bench and Yale defeated Dartmouth 73-64 on Friday night.

Trey Phills added 10 points and Jordan Bruner had nine points, a team-high eight rebounds and four blocks for the Bulldogs (14-6, 6-1 Ivy League), who won their fifth straight game and eighth in their last nine to stay on the heels of Princeton in the conference standings. Yale shot 57 percent.

Evan Boudreaux, with 15 points, was the only player to score in double figures for the Big Green (4-16, 1-6), who have lost seven of their last eight.

Dartmouth led midway through the first half, 20-19, but trailed 40-30 at the break.

The Big Green scored the first five points of the second half but that was as close as they would get with Yale pulling away to go up by as many 19 and leading by double figures until the final seconds.