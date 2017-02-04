5:43 pm, February 4, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Xavier gets hot late,…

Xavier gets hot late, defeats No. 22 Creighton 82-80

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 5:32 pm 02/04/2017 05:32pm
Share
Xavier's Quentin Goodin (3) shoots against Creighton's Tyler Clement (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — J.P. Macura scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, and Xavier capitalized on its hot shooting late in the game and Creighton’s struggles at the free throw line to defeat the 22nd-ranked Bluejays 82-80 on Saturday.

The Musketeers (17-6, 7-3 Big East) made 7 of 9 shots, including five 3-pointers, during a 19-7 spurt that turned their 66-59 deficit into a 78-73 lead with 2 minutes left.

The Bluejays (20-4, 7-4) had chances to come back in the last minute, but Ronnie Harrell Jr. missed what would have been the tying free throw, Khyri Thomas missed a baseline layup and Toby Hegner threw an outlet pass out of bounds with 1.4 seconds left.

Tyrique Jones and Trevon Bluiett scored 16 points apiece and Quentin Goodin added 15 for Xavier, which won for the first time in six games against Top 25 opponents.

Marcus Foster led the Bluejays with 17 points. Thomas added 15 and Cole Huff had 11.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Xavier gets hot late,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball