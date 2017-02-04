Xavier gets hot late, defeats No. 22 Creighton 82-80

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — J.P. Macura scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, and Xavier capitalized on its hot shooting late in the game and Creighton’s struggles at the free throw line to defeat the 22nd-ranked Bluejays 82-80 on Saturday.

The Musketeers (17-6, 7-3 Big East) made 7 of 9 shots, including five 3-pointers, during a 19-7 spurt that turned their 66-59 deficit into a 78-73 lead with 2 minutes left.

The Bluejays (20-4, 7-4) had chances to come back in the last minute, but Ronnie Harrell Jr. missed what would have been the tying free throw, Khyri Thomas missed a baseline layup and Toby Hegner threw an outlet pass out of bounds with 1.4 seconds left.

Tyrique Jones and Trevon Bluiett scored 16 points apiece and Quentin Goodin added 15 for Xavier, which won for the first time in six games against Top 25 opponents.

Marcus Foster led the Bluejays with 17 points. Thomas added 15 and Cole Huff had 11.