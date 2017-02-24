9:41 pm, February 24, 2017
Wyche leads St. Peter’s attack in 66-53 win over Niagara

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 9:02 pm 02/24/2017 09:02pm
LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Trevis Wyche scored 19 points and Quadir Welton and Antwon Portley each scored 11 and Saint Peter’s controlled Niagara from the outset with a 66-53 win on Friday.

Saint Peter’s (17-12, 13-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic) raced to a 13-3 lead and never trailed. Wyche started the scoring with a layup, a 3-point play off a made layup, and another layup during the early run.

Nick Griffin’s 3-point play with four minutes before halftime made it a 30-15 lead and the Peacocks went to intermission with a 34-21 lead. Chris Barton buried a 3 to start a 7-0 run for Niagara (9-21, 6-13). Dominic Robb’s layup brought the Purple Eagles to within 41-35 but they couldn’t get closer.

Welton added nine rebounds for the Peacocks, whose 13th conference win is a school record.

Robb led the Purple Eagles with 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Kevin Larkin added 10.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
