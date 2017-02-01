Woodhouse scores 21, Stony Brook edges New Hampshire, 64-61

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Lucas Woodhouse scored 21 points and Stony Brook bounced back from a loss to unbeaten, America East-leading Vermont by hold on late to earn a 64-61 win over New Hampshire Wednesday night.

New Hampshire got within a point with less than four minutes to play when David Watkins converted a layup to make it 59-58. Woodhouse hit a free throw and Tyrell Sturdivant scored on a layup to make it 62-58 with 2:34 left.

Woodhouse hit 9 of 16 from the field, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out nine assists in leading the Seawolves (12-10, 7-2). Ranked No. 4 in the nation in free throw shooting, Woodhouse split his four attempts from the line against the Wildcats.

Daniel Dion scored 21 points to lead New Hampshire (14-9, 5-4). Jaleen Smith added 13 points and Tanner Leissner contributed 12.