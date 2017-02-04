4:39 pm, February 5, 2017
Woodhouse’ 23 points carry Stony Brook past Albany, 72-65

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 9:48 pm 02/04/2017 09:48pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lucas Woodhouse scored 23 points to give him four straight games with at least 20 points and Stony Brook held on to beat Albany, 72-65 Saturday night.

The Great Danes got within four points, 68-64 when Dallas Ennema drilled a 3-pointer with :46 left in the game. Bryan Sekunda hit the second of two free throws and Woodhouse buried a pair to make it 71-64 with :21 to play.

Woodhouse, who hit the game-winning shot to beat New Hampshire Wednesday night, hit 8 of 15 shots from the field, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc. One of the leading free-throw shooters in the nation, Woodhouse was 4-for-4 from the line.

Roland Nyama had 14 points for the Seawolves (13-10, 8-2, America East).

Greig Stire scored 15 points and Joe Cremo added 14 for Albany (14-11, 5-5). Devonte Campbell contributed 12 points.

