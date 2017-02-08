9:44 pm, February 8, 2017
Wooden Award Top 20

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 7:11 pm 02/08/2017 07:11pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Wednesday the top 20 list of candidates for the 2017 John R. Wooden Award:

Dwayne Bacon, Florida State; Lonzo Ball, UCLA; Joel Berry II, North Carolina; Dillon Brooks, Oregon ; Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame.

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky; Markelle Fultz, Washington; Ethan Happ, Wisconsin; Josh Hart, Villanova; Josh Jackson, Kansas.

Justin Jackson, North Carolina; Marcus Keene, Central Michigan; Luke Kennard, Duke; Lauri Markkanen, Arizona; Frank Mason III, Kansas.

Malik Monk, Kentucky; Johnathan Motley, Baylor; Caleb Swanigan, Purdue; Melo Trimble, Maryland; Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
NCAA Basketball