By The Associated Press

Sunday

1. UConn (26-0) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Wednesday.

2. Maryland (26-1) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Ohio State, Monday.

3. Mississippi State (26-1) at No. 23 Texas A&M. Next: at Kentucky, Thursday.

4. Baylor (25-2) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Texas, Monday.

4. Florida State (24-4) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Thursday.

6. South Carolina (22-4) lost to Missouri 62-60. Next: at No. 23 Texas A&M, Thursday.

7. Notre Dame (24-3) at No. 21 Syracuse. Next: vs. Boston College, Thursday.

8. Texas (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Monday.

9. Washington (24-4) at Southern Cal. Next: vs. Colorado, Thursday.

10. Stanford (23-4) vs. California. Next: at No. 11 Oregon State, Thursday.

11. Oregon State (25-3) beat Utah 63-49. Next: vs. No. 10 Stanford, Thursday.

12. Ohio State (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Maryland, Monday.

13. Duke (24-4) beat No. 16 Miami 83-70. Next: at North Carolina, Sunday.

14. Louisville (23-6) beat North Carolina 87-57. Next: vs. Virginia, Thursday.

15. N.C. State (20-7) lost to Wake Forest 89-77. Next: vs. North Carolina, Thursday.

16. Miami (19-7) lost to No. 13 Duke 83-70. Next: at Virginia Tech, Thursday.

17. DePaul (22-6) lost to Marquette 96-81. Next: vs. Villanova, Friday.

18. UCLA (20-7) beat Washington State 67-48. Next: at Arizona, Friday.

19. Oklahoma (21-6) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Kansas State, Tuesday.

20. Michigan (21-7) lost to Michigan State 86-68. Next: vs. Nebraska, Thursday.

21. Syracuse (18-8) vs. No. 7 Notre Dame. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Thursday.

22. South Florida (20-6) lost to Temple 77-71. Next: at Houston, Tuesday.

23. Texas A&M (19-7) vs. No. 3 Mississippi State. Next: vs. No. 6 South Carolina, Thursday.

24. Kansas State (19-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Oklahoma, Tuesday.

25. Drake (22-4) beat Loyola of Chicago 86-42. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Friday.