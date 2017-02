Women’s Top 25 Basketball Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EST Monday’s Games

No. 1 UConn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor at No. 19 Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

No. 12 Texas at No. 24 Kansas State, 8 p.m.

No. 25 Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Game

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No. 14 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech or Clemson at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., 11 a.m.

No. 16 Miami vs. Georgia Tech or Boston College at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., 6 p.m.

No. 21 Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh or North Carolina at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Virginia or Wake Forest at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., 2 p.m.

No. 4 Maryland vs. Penn State or Minnesota at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 South Carolina vs. Georgia or Auburn at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., Noon

No. 6 Mississippi State vs. LSU or Mississippi at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., 6 p.m.

No. 6 Oregon State vs. California or Southern Cal at KeyArena, Seattle, 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State in ACC quarterfinals at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., 6 p.m.

No. 9 Ohio State vs. Iowa or Northwestern at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Noon

No. 10 Stanford vs. Washington State or Colorado at KeyArena, Seattle, 9 p.m

No. 11 Washington vs. Oregon or Arizona at KeyArena, Seattle, 11:30 p.m.

No. 13 Duke in ACC quarterfinals at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., 8:30 p.m.

No. 15 UCLA vs. Arizona State or Utah at KeyArena, Seattle, 5 p.m.

No. 17 N.C. State in ACC quarterfinals at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., 11 a.m.

No. 20 Kentucky in SEC quarterfinals at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., 2:30 p.m.

No. 22 Drake in MVC quarterfinals at iWireless Center, Moline, Ill., 1 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri in SEC quarterfinals at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 UConn in AAC quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 2 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor in Big 12 quarterfinals at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, TBA

No. 12 Texas in Big 12 quarterfinals at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, TBA

No. 19 Oklahoma in Big 12 quarterfinals at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, TBA

No. 24 Kansas State in Big 12 quarterfinals at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, TBA

No. 25 Temple in AAC quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., TBA

Remainder of schedule TBD

Sunday’s Games

No. 18 DePaul vs. Seton Hall or Providence at the Al McGuire Center, Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Remainder of schedule TBD