Women’s College Basketball Scores

Canisius 52, Niagara 41
Drexel 65, William & Mary 48
Georgetown 77, Seton Hall 60
Monmouth (NJ) 58, St. Peter’s 42
Penn 64, Columbia 54
Princeton 58, Cornell 54
Rider 52, Iona 36
Siena 67, Manhattan 62
UMBC 64, Hartford 47
UNC-Wilmington 48, Towson 42
Chattanooga 70, ETSU 62
Duke 72, Syracuse 55
Elon 70, Northeastern 58
James Madison 77, Delaware 42
DePaul 70, Xavier 43
Marquette 72, Butler 66
