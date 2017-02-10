9:16 pm, February 10, 2017
Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 9:00 pm 02/10/2017 09:00pm
Friday, Feb. 10
EAST

Canisius 52, Niagara 41

Drexel 65, William & Mary 48

Georgetown 77, Seton Hall 60

Monmouth (NJ) 58, St. Peter’s 42

Penn 64, Columbia 54

Princeton 58, Cornell 54

Rider 52, Iona 36

Siena 67, Manhattan 62

UMBC 64, Hartford 47

UNC-Wilmington 48, Towson 42

SOUTH

Chattanooga 70, ETSU 62

Duke 72, Syracuse 55

Elon 70, Northeastern 58

James Madison 77, Delaware 42

MIDWEST

DePaul 70, Xavier 43

Marquette 72, Butler 66

___

