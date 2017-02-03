Women’s College Basketball Scores

Brown 72, Cornell 67
Columbia 72, Yale 68
Creighton 47, Villanova 44
Delaware 57, UNC-Wilmington 40
Georgetown 72, Providence 70
Marist 66, St. Peter’s 58
Penn 63, Harvard 43
Princeton 85, Dartmouth 55
William & Mary 68, Northeastern 54
Coll. of Charleston 79, Drexel 75
Drake 71, S. Illinois 60
Marquette 103, Seton Hall 60
___
