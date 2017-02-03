12:43 am, February 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:00 pm 02/03/2017 09:00pm
Friday, Feb. 3
EAST

Brown 72, Cornell 67

Columbia 72, Yale 68

Creighton 47, Villanova 44

Delaware 57, UNC-Wilmington 40

Georgetown 72, Providence 70

Marist 66, St. Peter’s 58

Penn 63, Harvard 43

Princeton 85, Dartmouth 55

William & Mary 68, Northeastern 54

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 79, Drexel 75

MIDWEST

Drake 71, S. Illinois 60

Marquette 103, Seton Hall 60

___

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
